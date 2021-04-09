'Bhediya': Kriti Sanon shares mesmerising video featuring Arunachal diaries with Varun Dhawan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon who is currently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for her upcoming film 'Bhediya' on Friday shared mesmerising glimpses of travel diaries in the hills.

The 'Heropanti' star took to Instagram and posted a video clip with the Student of The Year' star and filmmaker Amar Kaushik.



The short clip starts from a frame that captures the beauty of the hills as Kriti pans the camera it shows Varun and Amar as they are seen clicking pictures of the hilly region. The clip continues as it shows some people on the roof of their homes as Kriti says Hi to them and they say Hi and wave back at her. The frame then captures candid shots of Varun and Kriti as they pose amid the gorgeous place.



The video ends with a shot of a full moon shining in the sky and the production team of the film growling as they lit a bonfire.

Taking to the caption, Sanon wrote, "#ArunachalTravelSeries #Bhediya Episode 3: All heart! the Wolfpack loves Ziro! Auuuuuuuuuu#Bhediya @varundvn @amarkaushik @maddockfilms @nowitsabhi."

The horror-comedy drama 'Bhediya' will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's third collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale' and 2019 'Kalank'.

'Bhediya' will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'. Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022. (ANI)

