'Bheed' teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar bring story of darkest times in black and white

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming 'Bheed' movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar on Friday unveiled the teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar treated fans with a glimpse of the story tracing back to the dark times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Hum kahaani bata rahe hai uss waqt ki jab batwara desh mein nahi, samaaj mein hua tha. #Bheed, a story of the darkest times, in black and white. Releasing in cinemas on 24th March 2023."

The teaser showcased the monochrome tone visuals of people crowding the railway tracks and bus stops. The voiceover describes that this scenario is not from the Partition of India in 1947 but they are from the 2020 lockdown phase, when state borders were closed as a result of an increase in coronavirus cases across the nation. As a result, thousands of people were left stranded.

Pankaj Kapoor and Dia Mirza will be seen in pivotal roles in this film. The film is directed by 'Article 15' fame Anubhav Sinha.

In the movie, Bhumi will be seen essaying the role of a doctor while Rao will be seen portraying a police inspector.

The film has been shot across Lucknow. It is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. Bheed is slated to hit the theatres on March 23, 2023.

This film marks the second collaboration between Rajkumar and Bhumi after 'Badhai Do'. The film was released last year and garnered praise from the audience and critics alike.

On the work front, Rajkumar Rao was last seen in the Netflix original 'Monica, O My Darling', which created a buzz in the world of cine lovers.

Bhumi, on the other hand, she will be seen in Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller,' Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaa,' Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak,' Mudassar Aziz's 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi.' (ANI)