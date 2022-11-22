'Bholaa' teaser shows Ajay Devgn in a deadly mysterious avatar

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The first teaser of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie 'Bholaa', which the actor is also helming, was unveiled on Tuesday.

In the almost one-and-a-half-minute-long teaser of 'Bholaa' an orphanage is shown where a little girl is asked to be ready, as one of her relatives is expected to visit her.



The scene then shifts to prison, where jail inmates introduce Ajay Devgn as an intense and powerful man, whose identity is unknown.

Towards the end of the teaser, there is a glimpse of Ajay Devgn rambling his bike into a car before jumping onto it with a Trishul in his hand.

The teaser of 'Bholaa' was shared by Ajay on his Instagram handle. In the caption, he wrote, "Kaun hai woh... jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai"

The film is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi and features Tabu alongside Ajay.

The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022. (ANI)