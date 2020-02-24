'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' witnesses minimal growth over weekend, mints Rs 16.36 crores

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer horror-thriller flick 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' struggled at the box office over the weekend and collected Rs 16.36 crores.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He shared that the horror film didn't make the desired noise over the weekend and witnessed minimal growth on day 2 and 3. The movie needs to gain momentum on the weekdays to get to a noticeable total, the critic noted. On Saturday, the movie grossed Rs 5.52 crores and saw a little surge on Sunday by minting Rs 5.74 crores.



Taran also shared an account of the weekend collection of Vicky Kaushal starrer movies since 2016. His 2019 film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' topped the chart, with a weekend collection of Rs 35.73 crores followed by 2018 hit 'Raazi'. 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' holds third place in the chart.



'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship' is a part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach.



Produced by Karan Johar, the horror-thriller flick also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The movie was released across India on February 21, 2020. (ANI)

