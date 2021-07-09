'Bhoot Police' to release on September 17

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer 'Bhoot Police' is scheduled to release on September 17.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared the film's new poster and announced its release date.

"Ab baari hai bhooton ke darne ki! #BhootPolice arriving this 17th September on @disneyplushotstarvip," he captioned the post.



Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, 'Bhoot Police' is a horror-comedy, which was earlier slated to release in theatres. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown of theatres in several parts of India, the film will now stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.



Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's release.

"Can't wait to watch it," a user commented.

"The plot of the film sounds interesting. Hope it entertains us," another user wrote.

A few days ago, makers had unveiled the first look of all the four lead actors of the film, which was shot in Himachal Pradesh.

The film will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures. The upcoming movie is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. (ANI)

