'Bhuj: The Pride of India' trailer rides high on patriotism

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): The trailer of 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is out, and it is bound to give you goosebumps.

For the unversed, 'Bhuj', which stars actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Nora Fatehi, is set amid the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The three-minute-long trailer gives us a glimpse of Ajay in the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.



From delivering patriotic dialogues to high-octane action sequences, the makers have tried their best to make people remember the bravery of Indian soldiers as well as of 300 villagers-- mostly women, who decided to step out of their homes to help the Indian Air Force (IAF).



As per the trailer, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt are essaying the role of the villagers in the movie, while actors Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk are a part of the armed forces.

Sharing the trailer's link on his Instagram account, Ajay wrote, "When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory. Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought."

Social media users are quite impressed by the trailer, which was dropped on Monday.

"One of the most impactful trailers I have ever seen. Visually stunning with goosebumps moments, dialogues and expressions all the way," actor Neil Nitin Mukesh commented.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is scheduled to release on August 13 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. (ANI)

