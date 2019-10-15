Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Bhumi, Ananya share their first looks from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:37 IST

New Delhi (India) Oct 15 (ANI): After Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday shared her first looks from the upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'
Bhumi, who will be seen playing the on-screen wife of Kartik, donned a simple look, wearing a light green saree along with a physics book in her hand.
"Zara high maintenance hain hum... Emotionally!!! " she wrote of her character Vedika, alongside the poster.

Ananya Panday also unveiled her first look from the film. In the poster, she is donning a sassy look in a yellow top along with red sunglasses.
Introducing her character as Tapasya, Ananya Panday wrote, "Yeh Agneepath hai! Isse koi paar nahi kar paya!!!"

Earlier today Karthik who is playing the role of Chintu Tyagi, shared his first look from the film and going by the poster it seems that he has adapted to the character really well.
In the first-look, the 'Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety' actor is wearing a blue shirt and pants along with a cross-shoulder sling bag. He sports a mustache as he rides a bike while giving a naughty wink.
The film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'.

The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original one revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).
The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, this year. (ANI)

