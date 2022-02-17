Bhumi Pednekar bags Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaah'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar bagged Sudhir Mishra's directorial 'Afwaah'.

On Thursday, Bhumi took to Instagram and shared that she will share screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the upcoming project, which is produced by Anubhav Sinha.



"Officially a part of the biggest #Afwaah of the year! Beyond excited to feature in Sudhir Mishra's quirky thriller," she wrote.

Talking about the film, Mishra said, "It's a story I have lived with for a long time and I have only worked each day to make it quirky and twisted. Beneath all of the quirkiness lies a crucial message which I want my viewers to take back home with them. Bhumi and Nawaz are both such powerhouse performers and together they bring fresh chemistry. I can't wait to be on set with them."

The film will be on floors soon and will be shot in an elaborate schedule in Alwar, Rajasthan. (ANI)

