Bhumi Pednekar channels 'Monday Mood' in red ensemble

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Channelling her 'Monday Mood', actor Bhumi Pednekar treated fans to stunning pictures in a red ensemble.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor posted a collage on Instagram that featured a couple of gorgeous pictures.





In the picture, Bhumi looks drop-dead gorgeous as she posed effortlessly for the lens. The 'Saand Ki Aankh' star is seen dressed in a v- neck sheer red dress with the puffed shoulders. With her luscious locks open, the actor carried a low make up look in Kohl-rimmed eyes and a red nude lip shade, Bhumi completed her glamorous avatar with stone studded earrings.

Keeping the caption short and simple, the 'Dolly, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' star noted, "#Mondaymood."(with a red heart emoji).

The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

On Sunday, actor Bhumi Pednekar on celebrated 1 year of her Taapsee Pannu co-starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' and termed called it 'my most cherished film.' (ANI)

