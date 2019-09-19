Bhumi Pednekar and Chandro Tomar, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar and Chandro Tomar, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar didn't know if she could pull off Chandro Tomar in 'Saand Ki Aankh'

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:46 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar was initially apprehensive about playing the role of shooter dadi Chandro Tomar when she was first offered 'Saand Ki Aankh'.
The 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' actor on Thursday shared a photo of her with Chandro and revealed her reaction when she was offered the film.
Clad in Haryanvi attire and bearing a resemblance with her onscreen character, Bhumi is seen sitting alongside Chandro.
Writing about the role in the upcoming film, Bhumi wrote, "I was like how will we ever pull it off. Will we be able to do justice to it and their epic story."
Admitting that playing Chandro has been life-changing, Bhumi feels proud to say that the movie has become the most special film of her career.
"Chandro Tomar, I remember the 1st time I was offered this film. I was like how will we ever pull it off.Will we be able to do justice to it and their epic story. And now I can proudly say @tusharhiranandani this is been the most special film of my career..Playing @shooterdadiofficial has been life changing.Thank you team #SaandKiAankh and my bebe @taapsee @shooterdadi for making this journey so memorable @nidhiparmarhira @reliance.entertainment #saandkiaankhthisdiwali," she wrote alongside the picture.
Directed by Tushar Hiranandani 'Saand Ki Aankh' also features Taapsee Pannu, who is playing Prakashi Tomar.
The film revolves around the grannies - Chandro and Prakashi - who take up shooting at the age of 60 to encourage their daughters towards a bright future as they did not want their daughters to go through a lifetime of suppression. What unfolded was nothing short of miraculous, as they discovered their skill of being exceptional shooters.
Despite all odds, they won 352 medals each in the course of their professional life as shooters.
The film seems to be close to the hearts of the two leading ladies as they have been quite active in sharing insights into their shooting experience. The actors wrapped up shooting for the film in April.
The film also stars Prakash Jha, Viineet Kumar, and Shaad Randhawa.
Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, 'Saand Ki Aankh' is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The film is scheduled to hit theaters this Diwali. (ANI)

