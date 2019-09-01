Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Bhumi Pednekar gets nostalgic as 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' clocks 2 years

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:44 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): As Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer romantic comedy-drama 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' clocked 2 years of its release, the former shared throwback pictures to commemorate the special day.
Bhumi, who played the role of Sugandha Joshi, went down the memory lane and shared a series of the cherished memories from the sets of the film on Instagram.
In one of the picture, the actor can be seen taking cooking lessons from one of the crew members while the others are selfie with her co-star Ayushmann. In one of the pictures, Bhumi can be seen eating Maggie with her co-star and reel mother Seema Pahwa along with the director R.S. Prasanna.
The film, which is a remake of director's own Tamil film 'Kalyana Samayal Saadham,' revolves around Mudit Sharma (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) a Gurgaon boy with a marketing job who falls in for Sugandha and later when the duo tries to get intimate, then a shy Mudit revealed about his problem of erectile dysfunction.
The duo tries different ways to solve the problem but fail, and when Mudit comes face to face with the reality of his impending marriage, he decides to cancel it. The film which is a roller coaster ride will leave you in splits with its one-liners and punch lines, making the storyline more appealing.
The film was produced by 'Zero' fame director Anand.L.Rai and had hit the theatres on September 1, 2017. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:31 IST

