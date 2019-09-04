Bhumi Pednekar gets stuck on flooded road, shares clip

New Delhi (India), Sept 4 (ANI): The continuous downpour in Mumbai seemed to have brought life to a standstill and proving the same is actor Bhumi Pednekar.

With a number of roads submerged into water, the commuting got harder for normal public as well as actors who were stepping out.

The 29-year-old actor on Wednesday shared a video on her Instagram story where she is seen in a car stuck on a flooded road.

Bhumi shared that she was en route Khopoli to shoot but it's been more than 4 hours that she had been in the vehicle.

"Been on the road since 1.. en route Khopoli to shoot. Where there is a will..." she wrote.



The video continued with people walking amidst the water and vehicles stuck in rain. "There is just no wayyy...Cause it's all flooded," she added along with the clip.



Not only Bhumi, but Vicky Kaushal too made his journey through a flooded road and shared the video on Instagram story.

The downpour has also affected a slew of events in the city. The trailer launches of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' and 'Kirket' were rescheduled due to heavy rains.

The official press conference of the 20th Homecoming Edition of NEXA IIFA Awards 2019, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening has been postponed following the continuous downpour in the city. (ANI)

