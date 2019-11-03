Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar gets vocal about climate change, starts 'Climate Warrior' campaign

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:59 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who recently started her pan-India campaign 'Climate Warrior,' joined hands with thousands of Mumbaikars to raise her voice for climate conservation.
Thousands of people thronged the streets of Bandra while carrying out silent a march asking for climate justice as part of an initiative of 'Fridays For Future'.
The 'Fridays For Future' Mumbai chapter had school children, climate activists, elderly people and youngsters holding placards with slogans against climate change.
The actor shared a video on her Instagram in which she is speaking about the need to protect the environment and how people can tackle climate change in the world.
"Each one of us have to save our planet, our environment. We are all #ClimateWarriors and I salute the commendable work that Fridays For Future has been doing to propagate the message of climate conservation. I recently participated in the peaceful strike that was hosted by them to stand up for climate justice and it was an eye-opening experience for me to hear how socially conscious our next generation is and how fiercely protective they are about their future and environment." 
Urging people to step out and support the initiative, she wrote, "It is our responsibility to leave a better planet to our future generations and we have to make this happen. Let's STAND UP and take action NOW!!"
In the video, the 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan' star spoke about how during her childhood they were told about the issue of climate change that has actually become a reality now. She also spoke about how Mumbai is her home and that we all have to act now to bring about a positive change. (ANI)

