Bhumi Pednekar gives details about her upcoming releases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): 2023 is going to be special for actor Bhumi Pednekar as she will come up with over 6 films in the coming year.

After the release of 'Govinda Naam Mera' on December 16, 2022, Bhumi will be seen in films 'Bheed', 'Afwaah', 'The Lady Killer', 'Bhakshak', Mudassar Aziz's next and another announced untitled film.

Speaking about the same through a statement, Bhumi said, "It feels amazing to be one of the most prolific actors in the Hindi film industry today and I'm proud that I have been able to reach here through my hard work and determination. Bring a complete outsider to Bollywood, the journey to be where I'm today, has taken a bit of time for sure but honestly, I have no regrets."



She added, "My journey makes me the artiste that I'm today and I couldn't be happier that today, top filmmakers of my country can trust me to deliver on their vision. I have 7 films releasing in a year's time and I know that I present 7 different, diverse and envelop pushing performances that will hopefully be loved by audiences."

As per Bhumi, these 7 films will allow her to showcase seven fascinatingly strong women in cinema.

"This conscious choice, to be an actor who showcases different sides of fiercely independent women, has also given me a chance to work with my favourite filmmakers and co-stars. I have had a lot of fun shooting for these films. My upcoming film choices and the characters I play in them are a reflection of my belief system and goal as an artiste to portray women well on screen. I enjoy choosing scripts that let me disrupt the content landscape. I will continue to do the same in the near future," she shared. (ANI)

