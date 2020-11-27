Bhumi Pednekar gives sneak-peek of love-ballad 'Baras Baras' from 'Durgamati'

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Ahead of the release of the first song 'Baras Baras' from her upcoming horror-thriller 'Durgamati,' actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday gave a glimpse of the track to her fans.

The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a teaser of the song that is being dubbed as a romantic ballad starring her and actor Karan Kapadia.

The song gives a glimpse of the budding romance between Pednekar and Kapadia's character in the film which also marks their first film together.



While the audiences got a peek of their love in the trailer of the thriller, the first song from the film Baras Baras will release on Saturday.

The song has been sung by B Praak and composed as well as written by Tanishk Bagchi. The additional vocals for the song are given by Altamash Faridi.

Directed by Ashok G, Presented by Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra, the film will release on December 11 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

