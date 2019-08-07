Bhumi Pednekar going through one of the 'most exciting phases' of her life

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar is one lucky girl as she is living one of the "most exciting phases" of her life.

With a year jam-packed with shoots and new releases, the 30-year old is working super-hard these days! She shared her belief that every actor should be on a "continuous journey of exploration."

"It's truly one of the most exciting phases of my life and career. An actor should always be on a continuous journey of exploration, and today I feel extremely fortunate and full of gratitude," the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actor shared on her Instagram story.

While she penned her excitement in words, Bhumi also mentioned her projects that are keeping her engaged of late.

"Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Pati Patni aur Woh, Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare and Takht. It's a dream for me," she wrote.

She concluded her post with, "P.S: Am just excited, happy and full of gratitude... Just wanted to share it with you."



Lately, Bhumi had been keeping her immersed in work and has been on a constant move from one to the other.

It was a month ago that she completed shooting for 'Bala' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in Lucknow. And soon jetted for Lucknow again to film for her next 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. (ANI)

