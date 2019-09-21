Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Bhumi Pednekar launches pan India campaign 'Climate Warriors'

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:52 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): Using her star power in the right direction, actor Bhumi Pednekar voiced her concern towards the ongoing climate change and launched a pan India campaign - "Climate Warrior" - to raise awareness on the same.
Climate Warrior is a concerted social media and online initiative that Bhumi will use to focus on awareness building and engage the people of our country to become more conscious towards climate and environment-friendly life choices.
At the same time, the campaign will also highlight the work done by tireless environmental activists and citizen groups across India to bring about sustainable change to the environment.
"Climate Warrior is my attempt to start a dialogue with people who work tirelessly to save the environment and highlight the crisis that we find ourselves in due to climate change," the 30-year old explained.
With this, she hopes to "keep reminding people that climate change is real."
The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' fame opened up about her initiative on Instagram. She acknowledged the fact the "urban class" is the "biggest abuser" of natural resources.
Realising the fact that she is not doing anything about it, Bhumi came up with Climate Warriors.

 
 
 
Climate Warrior is my attempt to start a dialogue with people who work tirelessly to save the environment and highlight the crisis that we find ourselves in due to climate change. It’s a platform through which I hope to keep reminding people that climate change is real and comes with some serious repercussions. Through this initiative, I’m going to work towards bringing positive social change that’s the need of the hour. The campaign will champion the efforts of these warriors regularly and ask people to participate in saving our planet because the threat to humanity is imminent and the time to act is now. I want to make people aware that by making minor yet significant changes in their daily lifestyle and thought process, they can help stop the damaging impact that’s happening on our climate. #ClimateWarrior #ClimateActionNow

"It will champion the efforts of these warriors regularly and ask people to participate in saving our planet because the threat to humanity is imminent and the time to act is now," she added.
Believing in the power of sustainability, the actor said, "I care about conserving my planet, care deeply about our next generations and sincerely hope that more and more people will join hands to protect our future that we are all set to share."
Climate Warrior will be an organised annual campaign that Bhumi will helm throughout. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:15 IST

