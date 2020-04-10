Bhumi Pednekar learns hydroponics farming amid self-isolation

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar is indulging in some environment-friendly quarantine activities while self-isolating with her mom Sumitra Pednekar. The actor decided to learn the science of hydroponics farming (soil-less gardening) from her mom in an effort to build a garden to table concept of a sustainable lifestyle.

Talking about the idea of practising hydroponics farming, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star disclosed, "My mom and I always wanted to have a hydroponics garden of our own where we grow our own vegetables and can have a fully sustainable lifestyle. We wanted to have a garden to table lifestyle at home and we are both happy with the progress."

Bhoomi is also a propagator behind the much-lauded online and offline initiative 'Climate Warrior'. Through the special initiative, the actor is raising awareness on how Indian citizens can contribute to protecting the climate.

The 'Bala' star talked about environment conversation and said, "This quarantine has made me get into learning the science of hydroponics and understand the essence of what conservation of environment can truly mean. I have been working closely with my mom during this time. I'm proud that our garden can now produce food for two days of the week! I have tried to be closer to nature during the lockdown and it has made me realise that we can become completely self-sustaining as a community and do our best for its preservation."

Hydroponics, or soil-less gardening, involves growing healthy plants without the use of a traditional soil medium by using a nutrient like a mineral-rich water solution instead. (ANI)

