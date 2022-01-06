Bhumi Pednekar opens up about her dream role

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who recently wrapped up shooting for Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', revealed that she would now want to play a freedom fighter on the big screen, terming it as her "dream role".

The actor, who is known for her diverse film choices and portraying strong female characters on screen, said, "Playing a freedom fighter on screen would be my dream role! I'm fascinated by such remarkable personalities and it would be an honour for me to play someone like that on screen. I actually want to do that and I hope that the universe is listening to this. I would also like to be a part of a fantasy project. There are so many different types of projects that I would love to explore and experience as an actor."

The actor, who is gearing up for her next release, 'Badhaai Do' with Rajkummar Rao, has many other projects in her kitty including Ajay Bahl's 'Ladykiller', Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Aala Re' with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, Karan Johar's 'Takht' and Aanand L. Rai's 'Raksha Bandhan', which would mark her second film with Akshay Kumar.



"I think one common thread in all my films or the work I have done is that I am trying to break stereotypes. I have done that right from 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and I do see myself playing ambitious, vocal, beautiful, gutsy women on screen because I relate to them deeply. I'm thrilled that I'm an artiste today and that I'm living my dream every single day and creatively expressing myself freely," added the 'Sonchiriya' actor.

Bhumi made her acting debut in 2015 with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, where she played the role of overweight but feisty girl Sandhya, which earned her rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

She has acted in several critical and commercial hits like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Bala', 'Saand ki Aankh' among others. She was last seen in the 2020 OTT release 'Durgamati'. (ANI)

