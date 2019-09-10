Bhumi Pednekar opens up about playing a 22-year-old in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been on a roll. Right from her debut film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', to 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha' to 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' to 'Lust Stories', the actor has been standing out with her diverse choice of subjects.

The actor has made a place in people's heart with her performances and choosing films that are offbeat and socially relevant. The 30-year-old actor will be next seen in Alankrita Shrivastava's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', co-starring Konkana Sharma.

The film is all set to premiere at Busan International Film Festival in October, even before its theatrical release.

Excited about the film, the actor opened up about working the Alankrita and said that she is "an outstanding person and director."

"Alankrita is someone I've wanted to collaborate as an artist. Her cinema is deeply moving and extremely meaningful and she has made a film that everyone will take notice. I loved her Lipstick Under My Burkha. It was brilliant, moving and captivating and Alankrita is just an outstanding person and a director," Bhumi said.

The 'Bala' actor added that she loved collaborating with Alankrita.

"She has got everything out of me and I loved every second of my collaboration with her," Bhumi said.

The upcoming film, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar in pivotal roles, follows the story of two cousins (Bhumi and Konkona).

"It's a phenomenal story of sisterhood and about girls," Bhumi said of the film.

Opening up about her character of a 22-year-old girl, she said, "I get to play this 22-year-old girl who is full of dreams and aspirations and it's our coming of age - Konkona's in her own way and me in my own way. Both Dolly and Kitty are full of ambitions and for me, it's such an entertaining script and film."

Speaking about Alankrita's style of working, she said that the director has her own "unique language of filmmaking."

"Alankrita has her own unique language of film-making and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is one of the best scripts that I have ever read. I couldn't wait to do this film immediately after reading it."

In the first look poster, which was released last year, heads of both the actors' were caged, however, they still managed to show their rebellious side.

The poster exemplifies the saying 'My Life My Rules'. The cages serve as a metaphor for the restrictions women face on a daily basis. However, the leading ladies don't seem to be following the set notions as they look in the mood to bend the rules. The tagline of the film, 'Join the REBELution', rightly sets the tone for the film's subject.

Produced by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor, the film went on floors in October, last year. The release date of the film hasn't been finalised yet.

On the work front, Bhumi is shooting in Lucknow for her next 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. (ANI)

