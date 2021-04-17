Bhumi Pednekar recovers from COVID-19, shares sun-kissed selfie

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month, on Saturday informed her fans and followers that she has finally recovered from COVID-19.

The 'Bala' actor took to her Instagram handle and announced the health update by sharing a sunkissed selfie of her, along with the caption, "Am negative but super positive about life. #NoCorona #HealthyAndWise #IsolationOver."



Bhumi had announced the news of her being tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, via a statement on her Instagram that read, "I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately."



Requesting people to practice caution, she had added, "Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to. Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour."

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, apart from Bhumi, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline. (ANI)

