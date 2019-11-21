Bhumi Pednekar reveals how she drew inspiration from Karisma Kapoor

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar has revealed that she was inspired by Karisma Kapoor's outstanding performance in 'Biwi No 1' and revealed how the star inspired her for her part in the upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

The actor who will be seen playing the on-screen wife of Kartik Aaryan expressed how she has been always a huge fan of Karisma.

"I have been a huge fan of Karisma Kapoor since I was a child. I even bought a dress that was similar to the one she wore in Raja Hindustani. For me, she is the epitome of a commercial film heroine and I have seen and loved her films," said Bhumi.



Adding, Bhumi said, "A fabulous actor, she was outstanding in comedies and Biwi No 1 was a huge inspiration for me while I was preparing myself for Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Karisma as a simple bahu to becoming the firecracker in the film had bowled me over and she was my most definitive reference point to nail my role in this film."

It was a dream come true for the 'Bala' star who considers herself fortunate for playing a character in her upcoming film which is similar to the one played by Karisma in 'Biwi No 1'

"It's a dream come true for me to play a role that is so strikingly similar to hers. I thoroughly enjoyed playing the commercial film heroine for the first time in my career and I realised my childhood wish in the process," the thrilled actor concluded. (ANI)

