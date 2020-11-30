Bhumi Pednekar says she wants to sink her teeth into every genre

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar who is all set to headline the horror-thriller 'Durgamati' on Monday said she wants to sink her teeth into every genre and put up great performances in them.

"I want to explore all genres and put up superlative performances in each one of them. As an artiste, that is my personal ambition. I want to be in the best films that are being made in India today and put up diverse performances that test me, push me to the max," she said.

"I don't want to make a genre or a type of film my niche. I want to do it all and try and excel in every project that I take up. Durgamati, for me, was one such project," she added.



The 32-year-old is thrilled that 'Durgamati' pushed her to deliver one of her best performances.

"I knew it will help me push the envelope and I will get to expand myself as an artiste. It was definitely a huge learning experience for me. Horror is a very tough genre because you have to be convincing to an audience who knows that what they are seeing is not real," the 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare,' actor said.

"So, the performances have to carry the film and deliver outstanding entertainment to audiences. I wanted to experience this genre and I was sure that I would be able to deliver a solid performance," she added. (ANI)

