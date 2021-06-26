Bhumi Pednekar says she's constantly thinking of novel ways 'to reach out to people in need'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has been trying to help those in need amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has been deemed as the most woke celebrity in Bollywood.

The actor, with her initiatives Climate Warrior and Covid Warrior, tries to reach out to people in need and raise awareness on critical issues that our country faces today.

Given her relentless good work, she has been deemed as the most woke celebrity in Bollywood and her credibility has been on the upswing ever since. From prominent FMCG brands to positively conscious jewellery, clothing brands, to forward-thinking social campaigns by brands have all gravitated towards Bhumi.

The actor thanked her parents for imparting such strong values in her and making her an opinionated person.



She said, "As a conscious citizen of the country, I have only tried my best to be of help to the nation that I have been born and brought up in. I thank my parents for imparting strong values like these in me and I'm deeply thankful to them for making me this opinionated person that I have become. I will continue on my mission to constantly do my bit for my community and the fellow citizens of my country."

Speaking about her initiatives, she added, "With Climate Warrior and Covid Warrior, I'm constantly thinking of novel ways of how to reach out to people in need and raise as much awareness on critical issues that our country faces today. I'm grateful to the people of India for rallying with me because we all need to participate to make a difference."

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actor recently revealed that she would feature in the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan'.

This would mark the third collaboration between Akshay and Bhumi after the duo shared screen space in the 2017 film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. The two have also worked together on Bhumi's 'Durgamati', on which Akshay served as co-producer.

Bhumi also has 'Badhaai Do' with Rajkummar Rao and 'Mr Lele' with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline. (ANI)

