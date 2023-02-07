Bhumi Pednekar seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Actress Bhumi Pednekar, on Tuesday, paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi dropped a few pictures in which she is seen offering prayers at the temple.

Bhumi was accompanied by her sister Samiksha Pednekar.



"The energy, the connect, the strength needs to be felt. / There is peace and protection that needs to be felt," Bhumi captioned the post, adding hashtags "Jai Mahakal" and "Ujjain".

Reacting to the post, Samiksha called it an "unforgettable experience" in the comments section.

For the temple visit, Bhumi opted for a red suit. On the other hand, her sister donned a blue ethnic suit. Pednekar sisters can be seen sporting tikka as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi will be seen in Bheed, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. The film will be out March 24, 2023. It is touted to be a social drama.

She also has 'The Ladykiller' in her kitty. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. (ANI)