Bhumi Pednekar shares BTS moments from 'The Lady Killer'

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar, on Wednesday, shared some pictures with her 'The Lady Killer' co-star Arjun Kapoor.

On completing 45 days of shooting for her upcoming film, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures and cute boomerangs as well.

In one of the pictures, Bhumi and Arjun are seen looking into each other's eyes, striking a cute couple pose. One can also spot a yellow flower in Bhumi's hair and a white flower in Arjun's hair respectively.



Other pictures that she posted show candid funny moments of the pair who are trying to get one good picture just like everyone.





Speaking of their outfits, Bhumi wore a black-white floral dress that she paired with canvas shoes. On the other hand, Arjun opted for a denim shirt and black pants. To complete his look, he wore black shoes.

Bhumi also posted cute boomerangs, where we can see Arjun in his mischievous avatar, making Bhumi burst into laughter.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



The 32-year-old actor gave a quirky caption to her posts, "After 45 days of shoot, a failed attempt at getting some killer ones by The Lady And The Lady Killer - Swipe on for some.#TheLadyKiller#TheLadyAndTheLadyKiller #AkBp".



'The Lady Killer' is directed by Ajay Bahl, who previously helmed movies like 'BA Pass' and 'Section 375', will be directing this suspense drama, which revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they embark on a whirlwind romance.



Laced with thrilling twists and nerve-racking suspense, 'The Lady Killer', presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Karma Media and Entertainment, promises to be a delicious blend of unpredictability and entertainment.

Apart from 'The Lady Killer', on the work front, Bhumi has 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bheed', and 'Bhakshak' on her list, while Arjun will be seen in 'Ek Villain 2' and 'Kuttey'. (ANI)