Bhumi Pednekar thanks yesteryear actors for ushering change on screen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar who is credited with taking the correct decisions to portray women better on-screen, thanks yesteryears phenomenal leading ladies including Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, and Rekha, for ushering in the change for heroines on screen.

Talking about how the actors from the 90s have greatly contributed to the portrayal of women on the big screen, the 'Saand Ki Aankh' star said, "Through all the eras of cinema, there have always been films that have stood out for progressive portrayal of women. Even in the 90s, cause I am a 90s kid, be it Rangeela, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - there were movies which had women play strong characters."

"So, luckily a massive change had already started before I became an actress and it definitely helped me. Jaya ma'am, Shabana ma'am, Smita ma'am, Sridevi ma'am, Hema ma'am, Rekha ma'am - they have all done some wholesome cinema and contributed greatly towards how women were portrayed on screen."



Asserting that she feels today's audience doesn't just look at a heroine to add glamour on-screen, Pednekar said, "As a female actor, I am not just expected to be in a film just to add glamour or to be in a song or to be an object of admiration. There is a lot more that I am contributing to a film today. I feel women today are at a much better place and in a much better position to command respect for their craft."

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star said today audiences celebrate the versatility and she is really happy about this progression in society.

Pednekar said, "If you look at Kareena Kapoor, she has done a Chameli and a Fevicol Se, if you look at the choices of actresses today, you will see that everyone is being so different and diverse and that's just amazing."

"Today, people expect something from an actress like me and that's my brand of cinema, my credibility, and I'm grateful for the responsibility that audiences have placed on me." (ANI)

