Bhumi Pednekar to 'sensitise' people about climate change through new radio shows

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar who has been vocal about raising awareness on environmental conservation and climate change, is starting a series of chats on national radio to reach out to a wider set of people and engage them on the subject of climate conservation, an issue she feels needs immediate attention.

The 'Durgamati' actor is actively associated with a much-lauded pan India advocacy campaign- 'Climate Warrior', to raise awareness on Environmental Conservation and Climate Change.

She said, "It is important to have this important conversation about climate change out in the open. We are in a crisis and we just can't look away. We have to do whatever it takes to educate people about the need to protect the environment."



"We are running out of time and we cannot make our next generations vulnerable. I have vowed to use all my resources and my voice to bring as much awareness as possible," Bhumi added.

Bhumi says the new journey needs partners who are like-minded and focused to save the planet.

"I'm proud to start my new campaign on India's only international radio network as it has incredible reach. I'm hoping through my shows on the radio I will be able to sensitise people more about the problem that's looming, engage with fellow climate warriors who are doing an amazing job at saving the planet and also bring together people with common goals so that they can collaborate and make a lot of difference," the 'Bala' actor said.

'Climate Warrior' is a concerted social media initiative that Bhumi spearheads to highlight the incredible work done by tireless environmental activists and citizen groups across India.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in 'Raksha Bandhan'. She is also a part of 'Badhaai Do' and 'Bheed' co-starring Rajkummar Rao. (ANI)

