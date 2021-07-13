Bhumi Pednekar urges people to be extra careful after second wave of COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has been trying to help those in need amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, urged people to be extra careful after the second wave.

India went through a deadly second wave that paralysed the country. Despite falling COVID-19 cases, Bhumi reminded people that we are still in the middle of the pandemic and that we all need to be super careful so that we can arrest another spike in cases.

Bhumi, who runs a social media initiative COVID Warrior aimed at helping those affected by the pandemic, said, “We need to stay super vigilant because the virus hasn’t gone anywhere. Lives are at stake constantly so we will need to act responsibly. Each one of us has the power to contribute and help India to bounce back. Let’s do that for our country.”

She added, “We have to understand that by being careful, we are also aiding the medical fraternity who have worked every single day since March 2020. We have to understand that they too have families. We are putting them and their families at risk too by being casual about coronavirus. By being conscious about our responsibilities, we will be helping the health infrastructure too.”

Bhumi wants everyone to stay super vigilant and follow all the recommended procedures to keep a check on the virus spread.

She said, “We are in the middle of the pandemic and now is not the time to put our guards down. Yes, we all have to work and look after our families despite the pandemic but we can be very mindful about maintaining social distancing, washing our hands or sanitizing them regularly and follow all the recommended steps as soon as we reach home after stepping out. We can try and keep the virus at bay. Let’s aim to do that.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actor recently revealed that she would feature in the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan'.

This would mark the third collaboration between Akshay and Bhumi after the duo shared screen space in the 2017 film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. The two have also worked together on Bhumi's 'Durgamati', on which Akshay served as co-producer.

Bhumi also has 'Badhaai Do' with Rajkummar Rao and 'Mr Lele' with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline. (ANI)