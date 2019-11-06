Bhumi Pednekar (Picture courtesy: Instagram)
Bhumi Pednekar (Picture courtesy: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar will be seen 'breaking the definition of beauty' in 'Bala'

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:44 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): While Ayushmann Khurrana battles premature balding in his upcoming release Bala'', Bhumi Pednekar will be seen combating societal wrath coming her way in the film as she plays a dark-skinned girl.
Pednekar, who has essayed distinguished roles in her past films like 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', once again has picked up the baton to spread yet another social message with 'Bala'
"I realised from my first film that the kind of cinema I really like being a part of has to be entertaining. It has to be fun, quirky, it really needs to take my audience through a journey full of emotions but at the same time it needs to leave them with a thought and this is the precise reason why I selected 'Bala'. My character deals with the colour bias that exists in our country."
Bhumi reveals that 'Bala' is trying to give out aloud an important social message that self-respect and self-love are extremely important in a judgmental, myopic visioned society.
"My character is a dark-skinned but extremely beautiful girl. She is very confident, she is everything, and she is perfect. But people around make her feel like she is just not complete because of the lack of awareness that our country has," said the 30-year-old actor.
"Just the obsession with fair-skinned people - I mean if you look around you will see advertisements of fairness creams, if you look at matrimonial ads - there is a constant need of a fair girl, they need a girl who is thin, tall and obviously fair," continued Bhumi.
The 'Saand Ki Aankh' star also hopes to fight this mindset that society has for dark complexion.
"As a society, we have set such wring benchmarks, these incorrect moulds about the perfect definition of beauty. And I have personally taken it upon myself to break the definition of beauty because beauty is very subjective. It is very unique to each person. God has made each of us differently and we need to accept ourselves. And that is what 'Bala' is about. The movie is about self-respect and self-love and when I read about the script there was something that instinctively connected with me," she said.
Bhumi also talked about her character Latika in 'Bala' and how she made efforts to change the mindset of people about conventional beauty.
"My character Latika, she is an orphaned and lives with her aunt. Her aunt is a very open-minded person but I think Latika is just a confident girl who always has her defences up. She is a lawyer. The reason she is like this is that ever since she was a child, people teased her for her colour and she has been called names and humiliated her by saying really derogatory things," she said.
"I think that is why she has taken it upon herself in the film to kind of set things straight in this really flawed society. The whole idea of ugly being associated with the word dark is something the film will try and demolish" added the actor. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:52 IST

Motion poster of Aamir, Kareena starrer 'Lal Singh Chaddha' unveiled

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): The latest motion poster of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ' Lal Singh Chaddha' is here to send you on a soulful journey.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:42 IST

Priyanka savours her first Daulat Ki Chaat while shooting for...

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): Seems like Priyanka Chopra is making the most out of her stay in the national capital while shooting for 'The White Tiger' with Rajkummar Rao, and her mouth-watering Instagram post is proof!

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:33 IST

Kate McKinnon gets her second lead in upcoming series

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): After bagging the lead role of Elizabeth Holmes in 'The Dropout', Kate McKinnon has got her second starring role in an upcoming series based on a podcast.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:03 IST

Here's how Chris Evans spoiled 'Avengers: Endgame' for Anthony Mackie

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Believe it or not, Chris Evans' 'Avengers: Endgame' spoilers were really hard to avoid, even for the flick's cast.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:56 IST

Arjun Kapoor to star opposite Rakul Preet Singh!

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): Get ready to witness a fresh onscreen couple -- Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh!

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:41 IST

Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Maggie Q come together for 'The Asset'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, and Maggie Q have been roped in to star in upcoming action-thriller 'The Asset'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:57 IST

Channing Tatum to co-direct his upcoming feature 'Dog'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): 'Step Up' actor Channing Tatum has taken on a new project to co-direct, produce, write and star in an upcoming feature 'Dog'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:57 IST

My first love, he was the best: Kristen Stewart on relationship...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): There's no doubt that Bella and Edward did share amazing chemistry in the vampire feature franchise 'Twilight', and as Kristen Stewart revisited her time with co-actor and ex Robert Pattinson, she revealed that their off-screen love wasn't fake and just as real as o

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:48 IST

Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell may join Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Actor Andy Serkis may join Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman' to play Bruce Wayne's trustworthy butler - Alfred.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:31 IST

'Brother who always has my back': Priyanka wishes Kevin Jonas on birthday

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): As the eldest Jonas - Kevin - turned 32 on Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick and Joe wished the "older bro" in the most playful way!

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 08:43 IST

Jennifer Aniston shares her 'Jen in Black' avatar!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): It's not even a month to her Instagram debut, but 'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston sure knows how to cheer up her online fans!

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 05:55 IST

Kim, Kanye buy new property in California

California [US], Nov 06 (ANI): Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have purchased another home in California's Hidden Hills, next to their USD 60 million mansions.

Read More
iocl