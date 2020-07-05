Bhumi Pednekar's Saturday mood is 'watermelon sugar high'

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Giving major casual styling inspiration to her fans, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday posted a picture of herself in her Saturday mood of "watermelon sugar high."

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to post the picture with her fans and friends.

The picture features the 30-year-old actor sitting on her couch in a comfy black t-shirt and a pair of denim shorts.

Bhumi is seen slaying the no make-up look in the picture which she captioned as, "Watermelon Sugar High" indicating that she is on-loop listening to musician Harry Styles's new track 'Watermelon Sugar.'

The post garnered a lot of appreciation on the photo-sharing application with several users commenting on it. (ANI)

