Bhuvan Bam unveils teaser of debut series 'Taaza Khabar'

Indian YouTube and actor Bhuvan Bam, on Thursday, unveiled the teaser of his upcoming debut series 'Taaza Khabar'.

Taking to Instagram, the YouTuber shared the teaser which he captioned, "Ek vardaan ne badal di Vasya ki kahani. Watch Me in a never-before seen avatar #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar coming soon.#TaazaKhabarOnHotstar #DisneyPlusDay #FirstLook."

In the 40-second long teaser, Bhuvan could be seen in an action avatar, which is completely surprising for his fans, as the actor is known for his comedy and watching him doing action sequences is a kind of treat.

Apart from acting, Bhuvan Bam will also mark his debut as a producer as he will be co-producing the series under his home production company 'BB ki Vines Production'.

Helmed by Himank Gaur, the show is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The official release date of the series is still awaited.

Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series light-heartedly depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life.

Talking about the show, Himank Gaur earlier said, "Receiving miraculous powers is a wish every human being harbours whenever faced with hardships. With Taaza Khabar we re-look at the idea of wishful thinking and the consequences it can have if and when granted. Bhuvan Bam brought to this realistic role his own personal flair that I am confident will win over viewers."

Apart from Bhuvan, the show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. (ANI)