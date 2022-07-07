Bhuvan Bam wraps up 'Taaza Khabar' shoot

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian YouTuber Bhuvan Bam on Thursday announced the wrap of his debut web series 'Taaza Khabar' which will exclusively stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, on her Instagram, shared a sling of pictures, to which she captioned, "AND we wrap TAAZA KHABAR @disneyplushotstar ! All heart and so much love Uff I don't know where to begin on what this has meant to me. Playing Madhu has been such a fulfilling experience. A very different look & character that I'll reveal soon. What a fun, crazy ride with an incredible cast and crew. Thank you ! @bhuvan.bam22 , you know what you mean to me. So proud of Vasya and what you've done !"



In the pictures, the 'Dhindora' actor can be seen with her co-actor, as they struck a pose with the clapboard of their upcoming fantasy-drama series.

In another picture, the 'Mirzapur' actor posted a picture of a white-flowered cake with her and Bhuvan's image placed on it.





In other pictures, the 'Fan' actor shared some sneak-peek from behind-the-scenes images of their shooting schedule, which include some group selfies, a picture of a tight hug from the YouTuber, a group picture with the whole 'Taaza Khabar' crew and at last a snap with a cake in her hand.



Apart from acting, Bhuvan Bam will also mark his debut as a producer as he will be co-producing the series under his home production company 'BB ki Vines Production'.

The official streaming date of the web series is still awaited. (ANI)

