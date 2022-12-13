Bhuvan Bam's debut series 'Taaza Khabar' trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming web series 'Taaza Khabar' on Tuesday, unveiled the official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Indian YouTuber, Bhuvan Bam shared the trailer which he captioned, "Jaadu ya chamatkaar? Dhoka ya yakeen? Vardaan ya shraap? Dekho Vasya ki anokhi kahani #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar mein - all episodes streaming from Jan 6th, only on @disneyplushotstar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)



Helmed by Himank Gaur, the show is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from January 6, 2023.

Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series light-heartedly depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life.

Apart from Bhuvan, the show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.

Soon after the makers unveiled the official trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani wrote, " BAAAAPPPP I LOVE YOU."

"logon ka acha time ni tiktaa hmraa bura khaa tikegaa dialogue hits different," a fan commented.

"I loved it, story and your charishma is beyond awesome just accent and voice modulation is something i feel is not coming up to the mark anyways looking forward to watch it as we can't judge just from trailer," another fan commented.

Talking about the trailer, Bhuvan said, "Taaza Khabar is a complete entertainer with elements of action, drama and romance. The show captures the ups and downs of human wishes and wants. This is also my digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar, which is a special feeling in itself and the love I have received for this is unimaginable, especially from my co-stars. Everyone on set was an expert at their job but it was a first for me and I'm thankful for all the relationships I cultivated on set. We have worked with all our hearts to bring this story to life and all I can say is viewers can expect anything and everything from this show."

Director Himank Gaur, "We've all, at some point, wondered what it would be like to have superpowers? Taaza Khabar brings this thought to life and intertwines it with epic one-liners, some relatable emotions and Bhuvan's classic charm. The entire cast has done a great job, grasping their character that brings each emotion alive. This will be exciting for the audience to watch. I am grateful for Disney+ Hotstar providing the series a global platform." (ANI)