Bid for Good: Sonakshi Sinha to auction her art-work for daily wagers

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Showcasing the process that goes behind an artwork, actor Sonakshi Sinha on Monday shared a glimpse of the drawing that would be kept for auction as a part of her 'Bid for Good' initiative.

The 'Dabangg' actor shared a fast-speed running video on Twitter, which covers the start-to-end process of how the actor does her drawings.



"I love drawing faces, so I decided to draw the most peaceful one 'The Enlightened One,' she tweeted.

The 32-year-old actor mentioned that the particular drawing would be kept for auction as a part of her initiative to raise funds for the daily wage earners.

"If you'd like to make it your own, do bid for it on https://bit.ly/FankindAuction," the 'Kalank' actor added.

Sinha, on May 15, shared the information about her new initiative 'Bid for Good' with her followers. The initiative is an attempt to raise money to provide ration to daily wage earners.

For the same, the actor has decided to auction her artwork including - digital prints, sketches, and large canvas paintings.

Minutes after Sinha announced her initiative, her friend and co-star Alia Bhatt went online to show her support for the cause. (ANI)

