Big B, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet's 'MayDay' now titled 'Runway 34'; first looks, release date revealed

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Superstar Ajay Devgn directorial 'MayDay' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead has got a new title -- 'Runway 34'. The makers also revealed the movie's release date and unveiled the first looks of the cast on Monday.

Apart from donning the director's hat, Ajay Devgn will also be playing the lead role in the upcoming thriller movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared the first look posters of the actors from the film and captioned the post as "MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one! #Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022 as promised."

The posters also included special titles introducing the lead actors, but further details about their characters were kept under wraps.









After making the major announcement about the movie, Ajay also shared an official statement with the media disclosing what drew him to this movie "like a magnet."

"Close your eyes and think - each and every one of us must have been in a situation/s in life when we've felt all-powerful for one moment and felt completely helpless the next minute. We've all been through that moment when we've felt we can conquer the world and yet the very next situation has thrown us out of gear. That "storm" brewing within you. playing with your emotions: tearing you up: that turbulent ride that makes you ask -- is this a nightmare? Or is this real?," his statement read.

The statement further read, "These are the sentiments associated with Runway 34. It's got terrific highs, alarming lows. a sense of jubilance and dejection, all within the screenplay. Honestly. letting this script just pass me by. was not even a consideration. I knew I had to make it. What's also beautiful is that it offered equal opportunities for my co-actors -- Amitabh Bachchanji. Rakul Preet Singh. Boman Irani, Carry Minati, Aakanksha Singh. Angira Dhar and my numerous co-actors. I also have the most fantastic crew walking alongside me on this turbulent journey. I'm eager to share other assets with you soon."

Apart from Big B, Ajay, and Rakul Preet, the film will also feature YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, who will make his acting debut with the film.

The highly-anticipated thriller movie will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022. (ANI)

