Big B introduces 'new acquisition' on Republic Day, extends greetings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Wishing fans on Republic Day, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday introduced his new acquisition- a face mask fitted with lights that move in sync with the movement of lips!

The 'Don' star took to Twitter and shared a video in which he introduces the fancy mask.

Dressed in a peach shade sweatshirt the thespian is seen holding a black mask as he says, " Hello everybody, just wanted to introduce you to my new acquisition..."



The 'Shahenshah' star then proceeds to wear the face mask that has a line of lights aligned in a smiling curve.



The blue lights over the face mask moves in sync to the lips as he says, " A very happy republic day... (in Hindi and English). Namaskar (greetings)."

The 'Agneepath' star also captions types out again extended greetings on the special day.

"Happy Republic Day ... Best wishes on the occasion of Republic Day. (along with many flag emoticons."

Earlier Bollywood celebrities like Dharmendra Deol, Kangana Ranaut, AR Rahman, among several others had also wished their followers on Instagram and Twitter.

Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on 26 January to commemorate the day the Constitution of the nation came into effect. Though we gained independence on August 15, 1947, nascent India did not have its own laws which were drafted and finally adopted in the year 1950. (ANI)

