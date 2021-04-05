Big B replaces late Rishi Kapoor in Indian adaptation of 'The Intern'

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has replaced late actor Rishi Kapoor in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film 'The Intern', which will also feature Deepika Padukone.

Deepika took to her Instagram handle to make the announcement. She also shared the first look poster of the movie with her fans. The poster has Big B and Deepika's names written in bold along with their silhouettes walking towards each other.

She captioned the post, "What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern."



Rishi had passed away last year after a two-year battle with cancer.



This is not the first time that Big B and Deepika are coming together on screen. They have worked together earlier in Shoojit Sircar's 'Piku'. Apart from this, Big B and Deepika will also be seen reuniting on screen for Nag Ashwin's untitled next. The film also stars Prabhas in the lead role.

'The Intern' is being helmed by Amit Sharma of 'Badhaai Ho' fame and it is being jointly produced by Sunil Kheterpal, Deepika Padukone in association with Warner Bros India. The screenplay has been penned by Akshat Ghildial and Mitesh Shah. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

The original film was helmed by Nancy Meyers and followed the story of a 70-year-old widower who gets bored of retirement and decides to apply as an intern at an online fashion site. It starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the lead roles.

Apart from the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern', Amitabh has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in his pipeline.

Deepika, on the other hand, has films like Shakun Batra's next, Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' co-starring Hrithik Roshan, ''83' with husband Ranveer Singh and 'Pathan' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles. (ANI)

