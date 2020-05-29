Big B shares behind the scenes picture from 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a behind-the-scenes picture from his upcoming comedy-drama 'Gulabo Sitabo.'

The 77-year-old star put out a picture on Instagram in which he is seen getting the touch up before the shoot. In the photo, Big B is seen getting eyebrows adjusted, on the sets of his upcoming flick. The veteran actor has gone through a transformation to get into the skin of his character, an old landlord--Mirza.

Along with the picture, the 'Don' star wrote, "The space between the eyebrows is called what? Did you know ..? It's called GLABELLA !! that's Gibo Sibo touch up before shot."

Celebrity followers including Kapil Sharma liked the post that received more than 1.7 lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform.

The quirky comedy was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

The movie will see Big B and the 'Andhadhun' actor sharing screen space together for the first time. (ANI)

