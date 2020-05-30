Big B shares monochromatic collage signifying past and present along with a life lesson

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Contemplating the past and the present, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday shared an intriguing monochromatic picture of himself.

The 77-year-old star put out an interesting collage on Twitter -- one of a younger Amitabh and one from the present, sitting together, staring at each other, as if engrossed in some deep thought.

Along with the picture, the 'Don' actor wrote, "'do din ka ye mela hai .. do din ka .. do din ka ye mela hai .. do din ka .. aana hai jaana hai .. jeevan chalte jaana hai - Gibo Sibo'" (Life is short, people come and go, and life goes on).



Meanwhile, Big B has been quite active on social media and has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities through pictures and videos on his social media handles.

Earlier, Sr. Bachchan shared a behind-the-scenes picture from his upcoming comedy-drama 'Gulabo Sitabo.' He posted a picture on Instagram in which he is seen getting the touch up before the shoot. In the photo, Big B is seen getting eyebrows adjusted, on the sets of his upcoming flick. (ANI)

