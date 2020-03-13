Big-B shares poetic video to raise awareness about COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan released a poetic public service announcement in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a Tweet from Friday, Big-B shared a video of himself reciting a short poem, which he wrote to raise awareness about the lethal disease.

The caption of the minute and a half long clip read: "Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe"

While giving a splendid demonstration of his poetic skills, the 77-year old expressed to his followers that, people talk of all sorts of cures and remedies, but how do we know whom should we listen to. Some suggest odd herbs and concoctions while others tell you to stay safe at home. But the right thing to do is to not touch anyone without washing your hands.

Bachchan's message comes at a time when more than 70 people in the country have been infected by the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

