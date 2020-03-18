Big-B urges Mumbaikar's to stay safe amid COVID-19 outbreak

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 18 (AN): Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Wednesday for raising awareness towards the Maharashtra Government's latest initiative to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Big-B shared a picture of a person's hand, stamped with the label: "Proud to Protect Mumbaikars. Home Quarantined till 30 Mar 2020".



The caption of Bachchan's Tweet read: "Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected".

The post comes as the authorities in Mumbai have commenced the stamping of people who are suspected to be infected with COVID-19 and are instructed to put themselves under home quarantine.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country from the novel coronavirus outbreak, with 38 people tested positive for the infection, along with one casualty. (ANI)

