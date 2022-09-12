Bigg Boss 16 promo: Netizens say 'Best Host, TRP King Salman Khan is back'

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of the 16th season of 'Bigg Boss'.

Makers of one of the most controversial television reality shows, 'Bigg Boss Season 16' unveiled the first promo of on Sunday, in which the 'Sultan' actor could be seen in a dapper look.

Taking to Instagram, Colors Tv shared the promo, which they captioned, "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!."



Soon after the first promo of 'Bigg Boss 16' was out, netizens shared their excitement for the upcoming season and called Salman Khan the best host and the TRP King.

Salman was also seen revealing a twist in the promo as he was heard saying that Bigg Boss himself will play this season.

Talking about this year's contestants, no name has surfaced so far. Looks like the makers are extra cautious about revealing contestants' names this year.

If reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting 'Bigg Boss 16' with Salman Khan.

The official premiering date of 'Bigg Boss Season 16' is still awaited.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman will be next seen in an upcoming action comedy film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'alongside Pooja Hegde.

Apart from that, he also has 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. (ANI)