Bigg Boss Finale: Salman Khan releases first song 'Naiyo Ladga' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Bigg Boss finale is going on and while we have to wait a little more for the winner of this season, we don't have to wait anymore for some dose of Salman Khan's romantic side!

Well, a while ago, Salman Khan released the first song from his much-anticipated film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The lovely track is a love song that will leave you speechless. During the grand finale of his reality TV show Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan unveiled the song.

Himesh Reshammiya's euphoric composition perfectly portrays the dreamlike chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, and we can't get enough of the on-screen duo!

The romantic number, set in the divinely gorgeous valleys surrounding Leh and Ladakh, captures one's heart as soon as the opening notes linger in the air.



Talking about the Bigg Boss finale, Shalin Bhanot is out of the Bigg Boss house.

After qualifying for the finale alongside Priyanka Chaudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot is now out of the winning race.

Shalin Bhanot is the first Bigg Boss 16 contestant to be out of the house today. Others are still very much in the game.

With Shalin's exit, the prize money for Bigg Boss 16's winner has also been upped by Rs 10 lakh. Earlier the prize money stood at Rs 21.80 lakh however, now the winner will be receiving Rs 31.80 lakh.

Post his exit, Shalin gave a power-packed dance performance on the stage. (ANI)

