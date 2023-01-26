BIGGEST CLASH: Its Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' vs Ranbir's 'Animal', Alia's 'Heart of Stone'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): From Lagaan to Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood has witnessed various big box office clashes and this time also history repeats itself.

From 'Gadar' vs 'Lagaan' in 2001 to 'Laal Singh Chaddha' vs 'Raksha Bandhan' in 2022.

Now as the makers of 'Gadar 2' unveiled the official release date of their film on Thursday, seems like history is going to repeat itself.

Sunny Deol's action film 'Gadar 2' will be facing a big clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming films.

'Gadar 2' is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023, and interestingly, Ranbir's next action thriller film 'Animal' and Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone' will also be releasing on the same day.

Helmed by Anil Sharma 'Gadar 2' also stars actors Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared the poster of the film which he captioned, "Hindustan Zindabaad Hai....Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023."

'Animal' on the other hand, is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Recently makers unveiled the first look poster of the film the 'Sanju' actor in which he could be seen holding an axe under his arm with blood stains on his shoulder and lighting up a cigarette.

Alia, on the other hand, recently unveiled the official release date of her upcoming Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone' in which she will be seen opposite actor Gal Gadot.

HEART OF STONE, August 11,2023♥♥♥

Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'.

'Heart of Stone' will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

Which film are you eagerly waiting for? (ANI)