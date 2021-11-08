Biopic on life of legendary dancer Sitara Devi in the works

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): On the 101st birth anniversary of legendary dancer Sitara Devi, a film tracing her life's journey has been officially announced.

The film will be produced by Raj C Anand under his banner Raj Anand Movies.



Sitara Devi's son Ranjit Barot has taken the responsibility of guiding the project's research team by providing them with valuable inputs.

"I am excited that a film is to be made on my mother's life. When Raj Anand (producer) came to me with the idea of making a film on her, I realised it is coming from a very genuine space of enthusiasm and admiration towards my mother who was an iconic artist. We intend to bring to the screen the untold story of her life through this endeavour," Ranjit said.

Sitara Devi was the recipient of several awards, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma Shri and Kalidas Samman among others. (ANI)

