Bipasha Basu craves for jalebi in latest video

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu, on Sunday, shared a video of her enjoying jalebi on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Alone' actor captioned the post, "Finally some sugar craving."



In the video, the mom-to-be looked stunning

As the sugar cravings kick in during her pregnancy, the 'Raaz' actor was seen enjoying yummy jalebi.

In the video, Bipasha was seen wearing a breezy blue dress which she had paired up with a long white shrug. She wore a subtle look with pink lipstick.



She made a cute expression while relishing the sweet and also whispered yummy.

She also used Tesher's song 'Jalebi Baby' in the background of the video.

Recently, she was papped at a saloon in Mumbai where she was seen flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful dress.

Bipasha and Karan, recently officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy.

"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. (ANI)

