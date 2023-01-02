Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover share precious romantic moment between parenting duties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are letting the world know that taking out time for 'little romance' between parenting duties 'is a must'.

The 'Jism' actress took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable moment huddled with her husband.



"Sleep deprived new parents ... but little romance is a must @iamksgofficial," she wrote.

The image featured the 'Raaz' actress pouting for the camera while holding the chin of the 'Dill Mill Gayye', who was seen peacefully dozing off.

Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.





Bipasha took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy.

"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

The new mommy later shared a picture of her newborn's feet along with a sweet caption which revealed her name.

The picture read, 12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. (ANI)

