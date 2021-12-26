Birth of my son is the best thing that happened to me in 2021: Rannvijay Singha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): As New Year is around the corner, actor Rannvijay Singha expressed his gratitude to God for blessing him with son 'Jahaan' in 2021.

On Sunday, Rannvijay took to Instagram and wrote, "The best thing that happened to us was Jahaan! @jahaanvirsingha #satnamwaheguru#blessed #grateful #2021."

He also uploaded a video featuring his videos and pictures with his wife Prianka Singha, daughter Kainaat Singh and the newborn.



The family video has garnered several likes and comments.



Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "so cute. God bless you all."

"Adorable family. May you always stay happy," another one wrote.



Rannvijay and Prianka welcomed Jahaan in July earlier this year.

On the professional front, Rannvijay, who has hosted many shows on television, is currently busy anchoring the reality show 'Shark Tank India'. He will also be seen in 'Mismatched 2'. (ANI)

