Birthday Special: 5 moments which prove Bipasha Basu is Bollywood's 'fitness queen'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): The birthday bells have rung for Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu today. The dusky diva made her debut in the 2001 film 'Ajnabee', which earned her a Filmfare Award. She has never looked back since, starring in over 50 films, mostly in Hindi but also some in Bengali, Telugu and even a Belgian film.

Along with her acting, Bollywood's beloved 'Bips' is also known for her physical fitness and healthy lifestyle. The 'Race' actor has released numerous fitness DVDs since 2005 and has shared plenty of her fitness moments on her social media for fans to feel motivated to keep healthy. As she rings in her 43rd year, let's take a look at 5 of the moments she shared on Instagram which prove that she is the rightful 'queen of fitness' in Bollywood.



Dressed in purple gym wear, Bipasha gave her 'stiff back' a little bit of a workout on the green-coloured rolling wheel, while making an arc-like posture.

"Dharma yoga wheel to my rescue today!!! Stiff back needs some love," she wrote in the caption.



Bipasha shared fitness goals as she donned a blue top and white shorts along with black shoes for an intensive squat workout.

"For The love for yourself - SQUAT," she wrote.



For some morning motivation to get up and exercise, one doesn't need to go further than watching the 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' actor's morning routine. Dressed in a black top and yoga pants with a criss-cross design, Bipasha shared a sped-up time-lapse video where she did a number of high-energy exercises to work her entire body out, including push-ups and high-kicks.



For those who think fitness cannot be fun, Bipasha proved them wrong as she cycled in a lacey black floral outfit and slippers while laughing her heart out.

"And some more cycling Love cycling... thinking I should start cycling in mumbai too," she wrote.



Amidst sweating it out in high-energy exercises, Bipasha does make sure to let everyone know that 'moderation' is necessary in order to sustain a fit and healthy lifestyle. In a post which featured a selfie where she donned an orange top and a pair of yoga pants, she wrote, "Today's angelic message- MODERATION- Moderation is of key importance. It is the level to live at. It is a healthy level. It blends the two extremes. It meets in the middle. It is a key vantage point to see the whole picture. It is reasonable and realistic. It is at the core".